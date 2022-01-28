Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $132.09, with a volume of 929752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

