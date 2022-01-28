Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.48 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $49.30 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

