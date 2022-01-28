Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.49

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.49 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.12). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 2,636 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.84 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

