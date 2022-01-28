Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weik Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,592.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,844.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,823.63. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,810.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

