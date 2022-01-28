Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,844.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,823.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

