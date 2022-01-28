Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,581.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,837.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,805.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,801.56 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

