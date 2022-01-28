Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,912,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,580.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,837.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,805.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,801.56 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

