Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,328,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,580.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,837.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,805.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

