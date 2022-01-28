Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock traded up $28.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,608.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,837.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,805.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,801.56 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

