Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $780,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,599.26. 27,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,801.56 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,837.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,805.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

