Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,002,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 110,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,614,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,591.66. 18,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,837.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2,805.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,801.56 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.