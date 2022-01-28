ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. 2,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

