ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 53,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 86,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.