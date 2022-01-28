ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.53. 12,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 28,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

