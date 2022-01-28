Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 31st total of 247,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $4,399,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 764.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 282.05%.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.