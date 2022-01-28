ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.