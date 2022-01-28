AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

