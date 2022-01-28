Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading 8.9% Higher

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. 383,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,357,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

