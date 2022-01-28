Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAQ stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

