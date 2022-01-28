Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.38. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 24,531 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

