Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.90

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

