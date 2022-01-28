Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 1.3%

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.