Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Down 5.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 1,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

