Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.52

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

