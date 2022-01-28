Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $435,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,389.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.