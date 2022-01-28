Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.22 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 149,793,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,351,282 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

