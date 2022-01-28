AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,419 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of AMERCO worth $59,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $14.28 on Friday, hitting $573.97. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.71. AMERCO has a one year low of $450.39 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

