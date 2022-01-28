Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Ameren reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

