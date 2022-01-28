American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

