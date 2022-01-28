American Century Companies Inc. Buys 87,666 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,666 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of CIT Group worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CIT Group by 863.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 2,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 545,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

