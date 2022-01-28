American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Murphy Oil worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

