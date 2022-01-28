American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 4.88% of Townsquare Media worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

