American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.