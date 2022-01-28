American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.05% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

