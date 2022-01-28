American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.54. 1,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $9,149,000.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.