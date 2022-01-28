American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 1,344 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

