American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AEL opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

