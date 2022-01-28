American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in January

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

