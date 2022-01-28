American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Update

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 290.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIVN opened at $0.01 on Friday. American International Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded by Jack Wagenti on January 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Lithia, FL.

