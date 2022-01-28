American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 564.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
About American Lithium Minerals
