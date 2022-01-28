American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 564.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.