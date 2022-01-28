American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.