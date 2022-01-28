Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 2.2%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 112,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 175,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.