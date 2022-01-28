Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $704.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00104737 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

