Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.98

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 3477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.