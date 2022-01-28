Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.