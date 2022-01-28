Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.
Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.
In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
