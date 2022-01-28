Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $0.88

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $100.87 million and $1.72 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 132,686,908 coins and its circulating supply is 114,423,148 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

