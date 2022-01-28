Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 6.4%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.15. 3,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

