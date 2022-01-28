Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 35365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.