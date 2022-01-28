ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.18. ANA shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,272 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

