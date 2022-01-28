Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 337.7% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AEBZY opened at $0.47 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

